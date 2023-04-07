Heavy rain showers on the first day of the Bendigo Easter Festival failed to deter the crowds turning out for fun on the rides and in the markets.
In the 24 hours to 3pm on April 7, 15.4mm of rain was recorded at the Bendigo Airport, with the heaviest bursts between the early hours of the morning and 9am.
Intermittent showers in the afternoon had revellers reaching for umbrellas or hoods on coats, but they continued to wander around stalls.
Only one event was cancelled, the Walk the Walls Parkour.
The Way of the Cross in Rosalind Park was set to go ahead on Friday evening.
A shower or two is forecast for Saturday, April 8 with it clearing on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10 when there is only a 10 per cent chance of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that temperatures will remain cool, with tops of between 19 and 16 degrees for the next four days.
The thermometer should start to rise towards the end of the week, with 22 degrees forecast for Thursday.
