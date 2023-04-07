Bendigo Advertiser
Wet start to Bendigo Easter festival, but clearer skies ahead

Updated April 7 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:52pm
Catherine, Harvey and Brennan Fitzpatrick.Picture by Noni Hyett
Heavy rain showers on the first day of the Bendigo Easter Festival failed to deter the crowds turning out for fun on the rides and in the markets.

