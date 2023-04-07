Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Electric Fields among final night performers for Castlemaine State Festival

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine State Festival will have a star-studded send off with a performance from Australian duo Electric Fields. Picture by Castlemaine State Festival
Castlemaine State Festival will have a star-studded send off with a performance from Australian duo Electric Fields. Picture by Castlemaine State Festival

The Castlemaine State Festival may be coming to a close this weekend, but director Glyn Roberts says there will be a closing night party for the ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.