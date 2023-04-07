The Castlemaine State Festival may be coming to a close this weekend, but director Glyn Roberts says there will be a closing night party for the ages.
The festival began in 1976 under the leadership of founder Berek Segan AM OBE and this year the 17 days of art and culture began on March 24 making the most of the last warm weather for the year.
Mr Roberts said the opening night was a big success.
"Thousands, I'd say, came down to see the free performance by Frente on the first night," he said.
"And Vika and Linda Bull - two of Australia's most loved and respected musicians - were also very popular.
"There has been a really fantastic buzz around town about the festival, you know, restaurants and bars have been filled with people having a great time.
"Then this weekend is going to be a really big send off for the festival with Kurt Vile visiting us from America and Electric Fields closing the festival on Saturday night."
While the festival does not yet have the postcode data of those who attended the event, Mr Roberts said traditionally around half of people attending were from Melbourne, elsewhere around the state or the country, or even from international locations while the remaining half were locals.
As a result of the influx of people, he said some hospitality businesses had opened up for extended hours and had a "fantastic run".
"I've been heading into those establishments before and after a gig and seeing them so full of people having a great time," he said.
"We won't have the official economic impact back for some time.
"All I can speak to is what I've experienced and what atmosphere I can feel and I think it's been really wonderful to see the town come alive and see us directly have a great, positive effect on local businesses.
"It's certainly grown quite a lot and the last festival had an overall economic impact of approximately $4 million and that's very direct economic impact.
"There's probably more to say about indirect economic impacts in the immediate term and who knows how big that figure is." .
People can still enjoy the music in the final day of the festival with Electric Fields, one of Australia's most popular live acts, and Noongar man Dallas Woods set to impress crowds.
Mr Woods is a familiar face to many in Castlemaine and is known for his truth bombs and speed-rapping while Electric Fields have been described as "Daft Punk meets Nina Simone in the deep forest".
The festival's visual arts offerings will also be available on Sunday.
Visit castlemainefestival.com.au/ for more information.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
