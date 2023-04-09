Gun athletes lead way in 2022-23 track and field season rankings

A GROUP of 24 athletes led the rankings in Athletics Bendigo's field and track season for 2022 and '23.
Athletes to be number one in multiple disciplines were Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison and Cameron Smith; South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton; and Bendigo Harriers' Nicholas Hietbrink.
A three-time national open shot put champion, South Bendigo's Emma Berg was second in AB rankings on 15.39m as clubmate Kai Norton led the way on 15.51m.
Eaglehawk had 10 athletes be number one.
Stars for the Borough included William Beaton, Daniel Chisholm, Olivia Graham, Angus McKindlay, Tate McQueen, Hugh Richard, Scarlett Southern and Kate Wilson.
University's Matt Buckell and Glenn McMillan led the mixed 3000m and 10,000m and James Trew the 2000m steeple.
Harriers to the fore included Tiffany Bussem Jorgensen, Reeve Evans, Jake Gavriliadis, Daniel Noden and Nathan Stoate,
South Bendigo members on top of the lists were Trudy Haines, Rhys Hansen, Logan Tickell.
Leaders in AB rankings:
William Beaton, 18, Eh.
Men's 110m hurdles: 16.11.
Matt Buckell, 20, Uni.
Mixed 3000m: 8:38.10, 1st.
Tiffany Bussem Jorgensen, 22, BH.
Mixed 1500m walk: 8:10.44, 1st.
Daniel Chisholm, 17, Eh.
Mixed javelin: 45.50m, 1st.
Reeve Evans, 15, BH.
100m hurdles: 14.76, 1st.
Jake Gavriliadis, 16, BH.
Mixed discus: 45.24m, 1st.
Olivia Graham, 22, Eh.
Mixed hammer: 52.32m, 1st.
Trudy Haines, 53, SB.
Mixed 300m hurdles: 1:07.88, 1st.
Rhys Hansen, 14, SB.
Mixed pole vault: 3.75m, 1st.
Nicholas Hietbrink, 12, BH.
Mixed 80m hurdles: 13.68, 1st. Mixed 90m hurdles: 15.05, 1st. Mixed 200m hurdles: 32.26, 1st.
Angus McKindlay, 19, Eh.
Mixed 400m hurdles: 55.91, 1st.
Glenn McMillan, 30, Uni.
Mixed 10,000m championship: 34:33.41, 1st.
Tate McQueen, 10, Eh.
Mixed 2000m walk: 10:57.96, 1st.
Jorja Morrison, 17, Eh.
Women's 100m: 12.28, 1st. Women's 200m: 26.38, 1st.
Oliver Muggleton, 20, SB.
Men's 100m: 10.89, 1st. Men's 200m: 22.43, 1st. Men's 400m: 48.89, 1st.
Daniel Noden, 16, BH.
Mixed 800m: 1:59.88, 1st.
Kai Norton, 14, SB.
Mixed shot put: 15.51m, 1st.
Hugh Richard, 39, Eh.
Mixed 3000m steeple: 13:57.75, 1st.
Cameron Smith, 17, Eh.
Mixed high jump: 1.93m, 1st. Mixed long jump: 6.73m, 1st. Mixed triple jump: 13.28m, 1st.
Scarlett Southern, 16, Eh.
Women's 400m: 59.44, 1st.
Nathan Stoate, 23, BH.
Mixed 5000m: 14:36.16, 1st.
Logan Tickell, 16, SB.
Mixed 1500m: 4:04.06, 1st.
James Trew, 16, Uni.
Mixed 2000m steeple: 7:42.85, 1st.
Kate Wilson, 13, Eh.
Mixed 3000m walk: 18:43.71, 1st.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.