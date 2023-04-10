Johnston crowned Suns' best after stellar season with ball

STRATHDALE-Maristians' bowler Sam Johnston has added the Suns' first XI champion player award to his Bendigo District Cricket Association accolades.
Johnston took out the Tony Bourke Memorial First XI Champion Player Award for a season in which he was also the BDCA's leading wicket-taker and named in the Team of the Year.
Johnston claimed 44 wickets for the season at an average of 14.7, including three bags of at least five with a best of 7-27 against Golden Square in round 12.
The Suns were runners-up to Kangaroo Flat in the first XI.
The Women's Champion Player Award winner was all-rounder Macey Brereton.
Tony Bourke Memorial First XI Champion Player - Sam Johnston.
Tayla Vlaeminck Women's Champion Player - Macey Brereton.
Sheehan Family Second XI Champion Player - Shane Koop.
Br. Flavius Memorial Third XI Champion Player - Billy Hawken.
Richard Murphy Fourth XI Champion Player - Xavier Grant.
Twenty20 Club Champion - Will Purcell.
.............................................
First XI Batting Award - Cameron Taylor, 608 runs @ 46.77.
First XI Bowling Award - Sam Johnston, 44 wickets @ 14.75.
First XI Captains Award - James Vlaeminck.
First XI Player of the finals - Jack Pysing.
First XI Century Award - Cameron Taylor 126 v Golden Square, R12.
First XI 5for Award - Sam Johnston 7-27 v Golden Square, R12.
Sam Johnston 5-39 v White Hills, R15.
Sam Johnston 5-31 v Strathfieldsaye, PF.
.............................................
Women's Batting Award - Macey Brereton, 154 runs @ 25.67.
Women's Bowling Award - Macey Brereton, 9 wickets @ 16.44.
Women's Captains Award - Paynton Jolliffe.
Women's Player of the finals - Ellena Findlay.
.............................................
Second XI Batting Award - Shane Koop, 783 runs @ 60.23.
Second XI Bowling Award - Michael Prowse, 25 wickets @ 12.32.
Second XI Captains Award - Charlie Ryan.
Second XI Player of the finals - Ryan Haythorpe.
Second XI Century Award - Jacob DeAraugo 115 v Bendigo, R4.
Jaryd Wishart 103 v Sandhurst, R9.
Wil Tuohey 108* v Bendigo, R13.
Second XI 5for Award - Jacob DeAraugo 5-10 v Kangaroo Flat, R1.
.............................................
Third XI Batting Award - Billy Hawken, 256 runs @ 25.60.
Third XI Bowling Award - Sam Coughlin, 15 wickets @ 11.53.
Third XI Captains Award - Arj Perera.
.............................................
Fourth XI Batting Award - Xavier Grant, 479 runs @ 95.80.
Fourth XI Bowling Award - Jack Spencer, 15 wickets @ 10.47.
Fourth XI Captains Award - Aydin Price.
Fourth XI Player of the finals - Xavier Grant.
Fourth XI 5for Award - Jack Spencer 5-26 v Strathfieldsaye, GF.
.............................................
U18 Batting Award - Senna Marsili, 278 runs @ 25.27.
U18 Bowling Award - Jack Pysing, 21 wickets @ 11.62.
U18 Coaches Award - Jack McCullough.
U18 Player of the finals - Jack Pysing.
.............................................
Brown Family Junior Encouragement Award - Callum Thompson.
John Brown Memorial Best Club Person Award - Jayne Demeo.
Suns Supporter Award - Wayne Plumridge.
