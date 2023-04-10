Bendigo Advertiser
Johnston crowned Suns' best after stellar season with ball

Updated April 10 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
Sam Johnston took out the Suns' Tony Bourke Memorial First XI Champion Player Award following a stellar season with the ball. Picture by Darren Howe
STRATHDALE-Maristians' bowler Sam Johnston has added the Suns' first XI champion player award to his Bendigo District Cricket Association accolades.

