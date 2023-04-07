Drivers should take extra care on the roads this Easter weekend with wet weather already causing a number of incidents on Bendigo roads.
These accidents included a fatal in White Hills early on Good Friday morning in addition to at least two more minor incidents around noon.
CFA crews and other emergency services remain on the scene of a single-vehicle incident involving a truck that lost control in Lockwood.
The driver was travelling south along the alternate Calder Highway and passed through the roundabout when the truck lost control around 12pm on Good Friday.
About 80 litres of diesel was spilt by the roadside which CFA crews are continuing to clear.
Victoria Police Constable Jack Milligan said no other cars were involved and the truck had done "a 180 and hit back into the trailer".
"We're warning people to be aware of the weather because there have already been a few incidents in Bendigo today," Constable Milligan said.
The driver made a lucky escape with a minor injury to his arm but was still in shock.
He told the Bendigo Advertiser it was like the truck was skating on water and "before I knew it I was gone".
"I'm still trying to work out what happened but it was that big, I knew I was in trouble, I thought I was gonna roll it," he said.
There was also an incident involving multiple vehicles about noon at the intersections of Hargreaves Street and Myrtle Street.
Two cars were towed away with police and Ambulance Victoria on scene to assist.
That intersection is now cleared.
More to come.
