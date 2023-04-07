Fresh from an impressive win over the GWS Academy last week, the Bendigo Pioneers' boys added two key players to their team to tackle Tasmania at Arden Street on Saturday.
Victoria Country squad member Malik Gordon and talented utility Archer Day-Wicks will play their first games of the Coates Talent League season.
"It's very hard to make a couple of changes from a team that had a decent win,'' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"It's hard to justify someone taking someone's spot, but I guess that's the reality of our program."
Gordon's return adds some flexibility to the Pioneers' stocks. He played in a variety of roles in 2022.
"It's time to lock him into somewhere where he is comfortable and where he can showcase his talent,'' O'Bree said.
"That's probably in the forward line with a little bit of midfield time.
"He's done a power of work to get himself fit and we still think he's got a little bit to go, but we'd like to get a couple of games into him to give him the best chance of playing for Vic Country at the national championships."
Day-Wicks is regarded as one of the premier bottom-age talents at the club.
"He's played a lot of footy forward as a junior, but I'm not sure he has an absolute best position just yet,'' O'Bree said.
"He's still growing and developing and we'll continue to add strings to his game this year to give him the best opportunity going forward."
The Pioneers (1-1) tackle a Tasmania side on Saturday that is expected to challenge for a top-four berth.
The Devils' only game so far this season was a 15-point win over the Western Jets.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Pioneers' girls also face a major test against the Tassie Devils.
Tassie has a 2-0 record, while the Pioneers are 1-2 through their first three games.
The Pioneers have shown that their best footy is good enough to challenge any team in the competition.
They outplayed the GWS Academy in the final quarter of last week's game and they'll be hoping to springboard off that into Saturday's clash with the Devils.
The Pioneers' girls program has three players selected in the Victoria Country under-16 squad for this month's national under-16 championships.
Sandhurst duo Olivia Lacy and Ava Bibby and Kyneton's Ella Jeffrey are in a squad of 23 that will play Vic Metro in Shepparton on April 13 and Western Australia at Arden Street on April 23.
Pioneers' girls coach Whitney Kennedy was unavailable for comment.
Pioneers' boys squad to play Tasmania:
B: Tobie Travaglia, William Burke, Bailey Cain
HB: Pala Kuma, Mitchell Dodos, Michael Kiraly
C: Xavier Carter, Harley Reid, Oliver Poole
HF: Malik Gordon, Hugh Byrne, Jobe Shanahan
F: Elijah Brown, Eli Pearce, Tom Evans
Foll: Tait Poyser, Oskar Smartt, Archer Day-Wicks
Inter: RJ Watson, Xavier Austin, James Barrat, Brodie Jones, Lucas Hurse, Harrison Sheahan
Pioneers' girls squad to play Tasmania:
B: Nadia Peebles, Carlee Hazlett, Jorja Morrison
HB: Jemmika Douglas, Ava Bibby, Lucia Painter
C: Kelsey Laubsch, Lila Keck, Jenna Bannam
HF: Keely Fullerton, Bryde O'Rourke, Stephanie Demeo
F: Sophie McClelland, Brydi Lewis, Olivia Lacy
Foll: Sasha Pearce, Gemma Roberts, Ella Jeffrey
Inter: Eve Cail, Lexie Moss, Emma Daley, Samantha Johnston
