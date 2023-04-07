A HOLE has appeared in a historic brick fence on Bendigo Health's Arnold Street grounds near a childcare centre.
The car-sized gap in the brick wall is in a section of fencing near a Jenny's Early Learning Centre building.
The Advertiser is yet to confirm exactly how the damage occurred but police have been notified and attended the scene.
A large pile of bricks lay on the ground where the wall collapsed, giving sight to a large window into the childcare centre only metres behind.
The window escaped damage from the bricks and wood that presumably burst out of the wall when the hole appeared.
It was a strange way to start the long weekend, Jenny's Early Learning Centre operations manager Sally Hicks said.
Her boss has just started holidays so she found her phone blowing up with calls on Friday morning about the hole.
"Yes, it's day one in charge for me," Ms Hicks said.
She confirmed that no children or staff were in the early learning centre when the hole appeared.
"For me, first and foremost, I wanted to check that the centre was safe. We need to think about the safety of our children and families operationally by Tuesday," Ms Hicks said.
That is when children are likely to return to the centre for care.
"And in the meantime I want to make sure no-one can get into the premises."
Ms Hicks said Bendigo Health had been "amazing" in responding and making sure everything was safe for members of the public.
Whatever created the hole managed to miss a chicken coup on the other side of the wall.
"One of our amazing staff has been and secured the chickens so they are not going to get out," Ms Hicks said.
Play spaces that children use have not been exposed by the hole, she said.
"There's a gate that stops children getting into that section," Ms Hicks said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
