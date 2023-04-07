Bendigo Advertiser
Car-sized hole appears in historic Bendigo hospital fence

Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 7 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Hospital and early learning centre staff discuss the hole that has appeared in the wall at Bendigo Health. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.
A HOLE has appeared in a historic brick fence on Bendigo Health's Arnold Street grounds near a childcare centre.

