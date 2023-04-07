Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood may launch a first-of-its-kind defamation lawsuit against the creators of ChatGPT, after the AI (Artificial intelligence) program was found to falsely state he was the perpetrator of a international bribery scandal.
Prior to becoming the mayor of Hepburn Shire Council, Mr Hood was a whistleblower in the 2011 Securency bribery scandal, where a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia was bribing public officials in Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal. When asked about the bribery scandal, ChatGPT falsely states Mr Hood as being a perpetrator, and that he had spent time in prison as a result of the offending.
According to reporting in The Age, Mr Hood's lawyers have since contacted ChatGPT's creators, San Francisco based OpenAI, with a letter of complaint - giving them 28 days to remove the statements or risk a defamation lawsuit.
The potential lawsuit would be a world first in the burgeoning AI chatbot industry.
"It would potentially be a landmark moment in the sense that it's applying this defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT space," James Naughton, a partner at Hood's law firm Gordon Legal, told Reuters.
"He's an elected official, his reputation is central to his role.... so it makes a difference to him if people in his community are accessing this material," Mr Naughton said.
ChatGPT, launched in 2022, is a AI chatbot which simulates human conversations. The AI is able to answer questions, write emails and many other functions, including composing music and playing naughts and crosses.
The Courier has contacted Mr Hood and Gordon Legal for comment.
