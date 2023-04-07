Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood may launch world-first ChatGPT defamation lawsuit

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood. File picture
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood. File picture

Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood may launch a first-of-its-kind defamation lawsuit against the creators of ChatGPT, after the AI (Artificial intelligence) program was found to falsely state he was the perpetrator of a international bribery scandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.