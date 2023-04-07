Put on your walking shoes and, given the Good Friday dampness, pack an umbrella to explore the best that the Easter Festival has to offer.
Our map can help you navigate just what is available and where, from entertainment in Rosalind Park to carnival rides and book fairs in Mundy Street.
Swing back past the giant Rotary Easter Art show and meander up View Street to see exhibitions by woodturners and photographers.
Along the way you'll find the Rotary Markets - and local cafes and eateries where you can stop to rest your weary feet and have a break.
On Saturday night there will be a torchlight procession and on Sunday the dragons will be on the prowl in the Bendigo Advertiser Easter Parade.
Monday is a little quieter, but there are still rides and entertainment to round out a big weekend of fun.
