THE THREAT of stormy weather has not stopped intrepid children uncovering 85,000 chocolate eggs at Rosalind Park.
Families turned out in droves for Good Friday's Easter Egg Hunt to help raise funds for Vision Australia.
So did members of local SES units - including some who had earlier in the morning been paged to a fatal car crash - selflessly volunteering their time to help run the event.
Many SES volunteers regard the Easter egg hunt as the most fun thing they will help with all year, Bendigo unit member Barb Lemin says.
"We'd much rather be doing Easter egg hunts than chopping down trees in wet weather," she said.
There are other volunteers ready at stations across Bendigo to do that job and to respond to any other crashes that take place over the long weekend.
Volunteers set up temporary covers to keep the rain off of the hay hiding Easter eggs and were hoping that the heavier downpours would pass before too many of the hunts had to be cancelled.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the SES can send a message via the Bendigo unit's Facebook page.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
