Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Alexander James Peattie faces deception charges in Magistrates' Court

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of selling fake firewood worth $28,000 faces court
Man accused of selling fake firewood worth $28,000 faces court

A man accused of accepting more than $28,000 for firewood he had no intention of supplying appeared in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.