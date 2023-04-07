Man accused of selling fake firewood worth $28,000 faces court

A man accused of accepting more than $28,000 for firewood he had no intention of supplying appeared in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Alexander James Peattie, 21, was charged with several counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception relating to alleged thefts of large quantities of firewood, and in one case tools, as well as two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and one charge of stealing an air compressor.
The alleged offences occurred between May and October last year.
On May 2, 2022, Peattie allegedly stole a Crommelins air compressor at Kangaroo Flat.
He was charged with dishonestly obtaining rakes, shovels and hand tools by falsely claiming to be authorised to use an account at a Golden Square business on August 31.
Between September 20 and 27 he allegedly acquired 25 tonnes of firewood valued at $8921 which he had no intention or ability to pay for.
On October 12 and October 18 he allegedly accepted payments of $13,200 and $15,675, respectively, for firewood he didn't plan to provide.
On October 18 he is accused of dealing with $15,000 cash, and on November 11, a Toyota Hilux utility and various tools, that were the proceeds of crime.
Peattie also faces charges in relation to contravening a community corrections order and driving offences.
The court heard he was currently employed, and Magistrate Sharon McRae extended his bail, varying the conditions to allow him to report to police on Sundays.
His lawyer had applied for the reporting requirement of his bail conditions to be dropped due to his difficulty attending the police station while working.
However, Magistrate McRae said "there was a reason" the requirement was put in place.
"It's a reminder not to commit further offences," she said.
She also inquired if, given the nature of the offences, the veracity of an email provided to the court by Peattie's employer had been checked.
"This is a particularly unique case, in my view," she said.
Peattie's lawyer opposed the release of information about his case to the media, arguing that her client may be in danger if his location was known.
However, Magistrate McRae ordered that information about his charges be released with location details redacted from them.
Peattie is due to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court again in June.
