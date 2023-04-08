A YEAR after his marathon debut in Hamburg, Bendigo's gun distance runner Andy Buchanan is preparing to return to run in Germany again.
Buchanan will be among thousands to race the 42.2km in the Haspa-sponsored classic on April 23.
"Racing in Hamburg was something I was keen to do again," the Bendigo University Pride runner said.
"It's a perfect time in terms of school holidays, and a great event to be part of," said the athletics coach for the Athlete Development Program at Bendigo South East Secondary College in Flora Hill.
"This time around I know a lot more about what to expect in terms of the course, the conditions, and being able to acclimatise."
A brilliant run of 2 hours 12.23 minutes earned 15th place in last year's Hamburg Marathon and a place in Australia's team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Buchanan was the first non-African runner to finish in Hamburg as athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia were to the fore.
"It's a fast course," he said of the German classic.
"Among the biggest challenges are the time zone as I will be a long way from Bendigo."
Buchanan went on to mark his Commonwealth Games debut in England by finishing inside the top 10 in seventh place.
"Hamburg's course was not as severe as Birmingham which had a couple of steep climbs," Buchanan said.
The build-up for another marathon started a couple of weeks after Buchanan was 33rd in the 10km at the World Cross-Country Championships run in Bathurst in February.
"It was a brutal course," Buchanan said of a gruelling showdown which he completed in 31.38 minutes to be fourth fastest of Australia's team of six which was fourth overall.
"There have been a lot of cross-country courses I have run on, but Bathurst was the toughest by far.
"You had to expect conditions would not be easy for a world championship and being against such strong opposition.
"Doing as many loops as we did and on such a daunting climb was incredibly tough."
Buchanan goes into this marathon having done a training block of seven weeks.
"Last year it was about 14 weeks, but I am confident I have the strength in the legs to go well again," he said of training and race plans set out with Newcastle-based coach Scott Westcott.
Highs of Westcott's racing career include being fourth in the marathon at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.
"A goal is to go faster than a year ago, but there's so many factors which could mean a quicker race, or maybe a slower race for me," said Buchanan.
"Either way, I am looking forward to the challenge."
Hamburg is the first of what could be a couple of marathon hit-outs for Buchanan this year.
"There's plenty to choose from. I will race in Hamburg and then look at plans after that."
A big year for Buchanan will be spearheading Athletics Bendigo's team, aka Bats, in as many legs as possible to again be number one in premier division of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Six days after the Hamburg race, Bendigo University's cross-country season starts at Latrobe University Bendigo in Edwards Road, Kennington from 2pm.
A highlight will be the inaugural running of the Andy Buchanan Bendigo University Invitational which includes the Tracey Wilson Memorial 3km.
Race distances are 7.6km, 3km, 1km and 500m.
For more details go to www.bendigouniathsclub.org.au
