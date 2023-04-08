Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo marathon runner Andy Buchanan excited about marathon campaign

By Nathan Dole
April 8 2023 - 11:00am
Andy Buchanan departs Bendigo for Germany this week to compete in the Hamburg Marathon. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A YEAR after his marathon debut in Hamburg, Bendigo's gun distance runner Andy Buchanan is preparing to return to run in Germany again.

