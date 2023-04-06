While the wet weather may have put a dampener on Good Friday, there's still plenty happening in Bendigo - and much of it is undercover.
Whether you're in the mood to hunt for a pre-loved book or take in the beauty of the biggest regional art show in Victoria, your long-weekend doesn't have to succumb to the rain.
Get out and have fun, while staying dry and warm.
BOOK FAIR
POTTERY AND MARKET SALE
Don't miss your 2023 Easter guide across central Victoria:
ROTARY EASTER ART SHOW
BONSAI EXHIBITION
PINOT AND PICASSO - EASTER SESSIONS
For more, visit our extensive list of Easter events here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.