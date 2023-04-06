A ruthless Bendigo Braves women's side issued an ominous warning to the rest of the NBL1 South competition with a 31-point thumping of old foe the Ballarat Miners on Thursday night.
Even with star recruit Amy Atwell still unavailable, the Braves demolished the Miners 95-64 in Ballarat.
After missing the season-opening win over Frankston last weekend, centre Meg McKay made a sensational start to her NBL1 South campaign.
McKay tormented the Miners frontcourt with her post moves.
She had 31 points on 13-17 shooting, pulled down 16 rebounds and dished out five assists in a game MVP performance.
While McKay's finishing was superb, Kelly Wilson was the architect of the victory.
The point guard had a remarkable 14 assists to go with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
One of the highlights of the night was the performance of Madeline Sexton.
The Junior Braves product had a career-best game of 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
All of Kasey Burton's 12 points came from behind the three-point line, while Cassidy McLean chipped in with 12 points.
The news wasn't so good for the Braves' men's team who remain winless through two games.
Neither Bendigo or Ballarat were particularly keen on playing defence and it was the Miners who won comfortably 118-100.
It was the second time in as many games that the Braves have conceded more than 100 points.
The Braves couldn't contain Ballarat duo Jack Davidson and Adam Thoseby, who scored 61 points between them.
The Miners' ability to grab 22 offensive rebounds to the Braves' 10 proved critical to the outcome of the game.
New import Isaac Turner led the Braves with 26 points, while Isaac Murphy had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Braves' men and women are away to the Geelong Supercats on April 15 before backing up for home games on Sunday, April 16.
The women host the Launceston Tornadoes, while the men take on the North West Tasmania Thunder.
