UPDATE 11.15am: Be extra sweet to SES volunteers lending their time at today's Easter Egg Hunt - a number of them attended Friday morning's fatal crash in White Hills.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner after the crash.
Emergency crews including SES and firefighters were called to reports of a possible person trapped at about 3.15 this morning but the sole occupant of the car died at the scene.
A group of people went to the crash and are now donating their time in Rosalind Park, Bendigo unit volunteer Nat Stanway said.
"They've been up since early this morning," she said.
The volunteers are helping children search for chocolate eggs in an event raising funds for Vision Australia.
Emergency personnel are hoping that this morning's fatal is the only one that they will be called to in the Bendigo area over the long weekend.
Steady rainfall overnight and into the day has increased the chances of slippery conditions on many roads expected to be used by holidaymakers travelling through much of the state.
Bendigo's airport has copped 13.2mm of rain and counting since 4.30am on Thursday.
The city's SES brigades will have volunteers ready to callout throughout the weekend, Ms Stanway said, and police have vowed to maintain a heavy presence.
Friday morning's fatal crash unfolded on Holdsworth Road - an at-times busy stretch of street but not one necessarily associated with holiday traffic, especially so early in the day.
The driver was the only person in the car, police said.
Victoria went into the long weekend with 87 deaths on roads so far in 2023, 20 more than at the same time last year.
EARLIER: One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree at Holdsworth Road in the early hours of this morning.
The car came off the road in White Hills and crashed into a tree.
The vehicle subsequently caught fire, police say.
The driver was the only person found in the car by officers and other emergency services.
That person died at the scene.
Police are yet to formally identify them.
It is still too early for officers to have established the cause of the crash.
They plan to prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
