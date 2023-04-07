Fish and chip takeaway owners are gearing up for the busiest day of the year with Good Friday's menu set to be fish, fish and more fish.
The team at Lyttleton Terrace Takeaway in Bendigo have been busily preparing orders ahead of the Friday rush with a steady stream of customers on Thursday as people planned their Easter menus - and they're not alone.
So why do so many people eat fish on this public holiday?
The holiday of Good Friday commemorates the execution of Jesus who Christians believe died for our sins and there are a number of reasons behind the long-held tradition of abstaining from meat on this day.
Symbolically meat is thought to represent flesh, which Jesus sacrificed on this day.
Avoiding meat other than fish was traditionally obligatory for all Catholics each Friday but since 1966 church law changed so that meat must be avoided on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.
Some devout Catholics and other denominations of Christians continue to eat fish rather than meat each Friday, or avoid any animal flesh at all.
Even though fish is an animal, as a cold-blooded creature it is thought to be a different sort of meat to that of cows and pigs, for example, so it is allowed as an alternative.
There are other Christian connections to fish - with the aquatic animal being a historic symbol of Christians to each other, and many of Jesus' original followers having been fishermen.
