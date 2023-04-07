Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Why do Christians eat fish on Good Friday?

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
April 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fish and chip takeaway owners are gearing up for the busiest day of the year with Good Friday's menu set to be fish, fish and more fish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.