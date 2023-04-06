With chocolate eggs and the Easter bunny, this time of year could be all about the kids but Bendigo-based Ellis Wines has other ideas.
The Garsed Street urban cellar door gives easy access to flavourful wines grown in Colbinabbin around 45 minutes north east of Bendigo, and the team have teamed up with Sue from Choclartiste to pair the perfect drop with the ideal chocolate.
Ellis Wines owner Raylene Flanagan said the wine and chocolate tastings are a popular Easter activity for adults, and guests would enjoy a moscato, a viognier paired with orange infused white chocolate, a rose paired with strawberries and cream white chocolate, a merlot with milk chocolate and shiraz paired with marbled raspberry-infused dark and milk chocolate.
"It's nice activity and people can come in with a group of friends and have a little catch up while having some wine and some chocolate, obviously being Easter we brought the chocolate component in," Ms Flanagan said.
"Bendigo does Easter very well and a lot of people I know they all come to Bendigo for the weekend which is great.
"We sort of monopolize, I guess, the tourists that are about and I think having four days off people don't want to be home for the four full days.
"They really look for events and things to do and it's a great time to catch up with their friends."
Ms Flanagan said the Garden Street location only opened in 2020 so the company had not seen much of a traditional Easter, with COVID cancellations and rain in 2022 cancelling the parades.
"I think last year was still a great year, but then in the previous years COVID was a bit of a nightmare - Easter was pretty non-existent," she said.
"We're pretty used to the roller coaster ride."
Ellis Wines will also be hosting musician Leigh Turner over the weekend to entertain the visitors with plenty of room inside in case the weather once again turns wet.
Like any farmers the family-run business is dictated to by the weather and the vines planted in 1999 are no exception.
"This year the rain (in Spring 2022) has pushed back the start of the harvest," Ms Flanagan said.
"So everything's been delayed and we're busily getting the fruit off this week before the rain.
"That should be the last of what we can harvest because the rain will probably ruin the rest.
"The cabernet and shiraz will be the last to come off."
The local winemaker said the harvest is normally finished well before Easter, and this year tonnage is also down after the third season without a "real summer".
"Hopefully we just get back to normal this year, because the rain is a nuisance and you need the heat to ripen the fruit," she said.
"I'm hoping we just get back to our typical summer."
Ms Flanagan said the Heathcote and central Victorian region is generally well-known for shiraz with the variety making up 80 per cent of the family's vineyard.
"Heathcote is a warm climate and that's what ripens the shiraz and gives those intense fruit flavours whereas if you think cool climate, you think of the Mornington Peninsula and the Yarra Valley and they're all growing white wines," she said.
The Easter schedule is looking pretty booked up for the local cellar door but Ms Flanagan said people can still book in for a taster on Sunday and Monday through the website: elliswines.com.au/cellar-door/
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
