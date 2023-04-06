RUNNER-UP in last month's Bendigo Gift, Kangaroo Flat-based sprinter Oliver Muggleton will chase more glory at the Stawell Gift this Easter.
The 20-year-old is among a strong contingent of athletes from the Bendigo region who will make the trek to Central Park.
It's the 141st edition of the Stawell Gift and the 120m is the country's richest footrace.
Action starts at 10.30am on Saturday, and 10am on Sunday and Monday.
Muggleton's campaign will be in the open 200m and backmarkers 400m from handicaps of 10m and 20m.
The Bendigo Gift on the Labour Day holiday weekend was Muggleton's debut on the Victorian Athletic League circuit.
The Peter Barrett-coached athlete put in a brilliant run from 10m to be runner-up in 20.65 as Aidan Green won in 20.58 from the 11m mark at the Flora Hill track.
Outstanding runs across Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action at Flora Hill in the 2022-23 season meant Muggleton led Bendigo's rankings for the 100m, 10.89; 200m, 22.43; and 400m, 48.89.
Another top performer at the Bendigo Gift was Spring Gully's Lonain Burnett who will contest the backmarkers 400m, open 550m and open 800m at Stawell.
Burnett has marks of 31, 44 and 54m across those distances.
He ran from 42m and was fifth in the open 550m final in Bendigo in 69.26.
Father and son, Greg and Jake Hilson will also race at Stawell.
A big weekend for Greg includes the open 550m, 75m; open 800m, 120m; frontmarkers 1600m, 305m; and masters (35-plus) 1600m, 205.
Jake will chase victory in the open 800m, 44m; and backmarkers 1600m, 140.
He was eighth in the open 550m final at Bendigo in 71.51 from 24m.
The lead-up for both included this week's first leg in the Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track.
Jake clocked a personal best of 9.41 minutes as he lapped all the field in the 3000m as Greg was runner-up in 11.32.
A long-time competitor on the VAL circuit, Glenn Stephens holds the rare honour of being a Bendigo Thousand (120m) and Black Opal (400m) champion at Bendigo International Madison carnivals. Stephens will run off 60m in the frontmarkers 400m at Central Park.
Father and daughter, Nathan and Sarah Crowley will also race.
Races for Nathan are the masters 300m, 14m; backmarkers 400m, 32m; and open 800m, 44m. Sarah has qualified for the under-14 100m final.
Also bound for Stawell to race across a range of distances are Axedale's Anna Mulquiny; Flora Hill's Ingrid Woodward; Echuca's Glenn McMillan and Nate Smith; Strathfieldsaye's David Morrissey; Daniel and Phil Noden from Junortoun; Gary Davidson and Kade Hutchinson from White Hills.
Channel 7 will bring a live broadcast of the Stawell Gift from 11.30am on Easter Monday.
The Women's Gift (120m) final will be at 1.50pm, and the Stawell Gift (120m) at 2.20pm.
