FOR Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas, the similarities between his last Group 1 Golden Easter Egg (520m) tilt in 2002 and this Saturday night's with Baby Jaycee are both astonishing and uncanny, and most of all, ultra-exciting.
He is hoping for the same result, 21 years apart.
Douglas, a more than 50-year veteran of the sport, claimed a breakthrough Group 1 with his Golden Easter Egg victory with Carlisle Jack in 2002.
He is aiming to repeat the dose with his gun youngster Baby Jaycee at Wentworth Park in Saturday night's $300,000-to-the-winner final.
The two-year-old bitch, owned by Bendigo's Pertzel family, will have every chance after drawing ideally in box one following her superb semi-final win last Saturday night.
Baby Jaycee, the early $2.60 favourite, will be lining up in her fourth Group 1 final. Never before has she drawn so well in a feature race.
A nightmare-run with draws at the top-level culminated with three straight outside box draws in her first three Group 1 attempts.
Against the odds, she was still able to finish runner-up in the National Futurity, was second again from 'the pink' in the Australian Cup Final, and seventh in the Temlee.
Douglas knows the daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm may never get a better chance to break her Group 1 hoodoo than on Saturday night.
The 74-year-old, who has in the past referred to Baby Jaycee as 'a miniature version' of Carlisle Jack, pointed to the astonishing symmetry between his former and current-day stars.
"I've only ever nominated two dogs for the Golden Easter Egg, and I think in 57 years, I've only ever nommed three for the Melbourne Cup," he said.
"I wouldn't be going in those races if I didn't think we could win - I don't nominate for the fun of it.
"If I think the dog can be competitive, we have a crack.
"She's been set for this on the exact same program as Carlisle Jack when he won it.
"He had three runs on the track going into it, she had three on the track.
"He raced in the Horsham Cup out of box four and got beat, she ran in the Horsham Cup out of box four and got beat.
"He went to Sydney for the first round (of the Golden Easter Egg) and drew box five and she went to Sydney for the first round and drew box five."
The only deviation to the formula was Baby Jaycee being unable to match Carlisle Jack's first round win, finishing third, while both were brilliant in the semis.
"It's incredible, the coincidences. I guess the real difference is he drew box four in the final and won it and she's drawn box one, which throws her right into the race," Douglas said.
"When I'm asked, I say there's not much between them, maybe two lengths at this stage, but Baby Jaycee is only a baby.
"They've got the same size tickers. She could end up being better than him.
"I just have to produce her as good as I can for Saturday - that's my job as a trainer.
"If I do my job and we have a bit of luck, things might go our way."
Bred by prolific greyhound breeders Paul and Diane Bartolo, Baby Jaycee was initially owned by Kangaroo Flat's John Pertzel, who sent him to Douglas to be trained.
She has won 18 of 33 starts and been minor-placed eight times for $235,630 in earnings.
In a gesture worthy of a father of the year nomination, Pertzel relinquished the ownership of Baby Jaycee to his daughter Bree and sons Jy and Tory.
It has resulted in the ride of a lifetime for the Pertzel siblings, who will all be at Wentworth Park on Saturday night, alongside their father and mother Maureen.
A trainer and breeder in his own right, John Pertzel said Baby Jaycee's development had far exceeded expectations.
"Opportunities like this don't come up that often, through injuries and those sorts of things, but we are riding the wave," he said.
"Jy's punter's club were up there (in Sydney last Saturday) for the day. They went to the races and ended up coming to the dogs that night.
"In conjunction with me, they let out this almighty roar when he drew box one.
"They are loving every minute of it and are rapt with how things have worked out."
Pertzel was grateful for the support of the Bartolos and lavished praise on trainer Douglas for 'an incredible job' with Baby Jaycee.
"He's been the backbone of the team, very meticulous with his planning," he said.
"He's kept the dog in top knick the whole way along, which is a tough thing to do.
"She's had a bit of a hard road, racing against the top dogs for a long time.
"He's been very impressive. The dog's record speaks for itself, especially at her age.
"I usually train our dogs, but I gave up this opportunity to pursue cycling and the trips away. But I have no regrets.
"Bob has done a wonderful job and who's to say I would have done what he's done."
Pertzel will be chasing his first Group 1 success as an owner on Saturday night.
But while he is yet to win one as a trainer or owner, he does have a Group 1 win on his resume as a breeder courtesy of the 1979 Australian Cup winner Boundless.
"I haven't been that fortunate (as an owner or trainer), " he said.
"My biggest win was probably with Cruben Lady, who broke the track record at Bendigo.
"The same dog was in the distance final at Adelaide, but she came third.
"This is a massive step-up.
"I don't think you can ever be confident in a final of this stature, you've just got to take it as it comes and hope for the best.
"You are always going to need a bit of luck."
The Group 1 Golden Easter Egg will be run at 9.40pm on Saturday.
For a full online broadcast of Saturday night's racing at Wentworth Park, visit thedogs.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.