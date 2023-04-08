BFNL: Dragons' eye to future with launch of new academy

SANDHURST is keeping its eye firmly on the future with the establishment of a junior football and netball academy this season.
The Dragons Junior Academy will feature a wealth of experience involved in both the football and netball programs.
The football academy, the majority of which will be under-16 players, will be led by director Cameron Ladd and feature senior co-coaches Ashley Connick and Bryce Curnow, senior assistant and 2009 BFNL Michelsen medallsit Lee Coghlan, Jed Zimmer (The Health Project), Danny O'Bree and Chris Guinane (Bendigo Pioneers), Emma Grant (Richmond AFLW assistant coach), the Dragons' VFL-listed players Lachlan Tardrew, Cobi Maxted, Cooper Smith and Sam Conforti, Commonwealth Games marathon runner Andy Buchanan, Cam Davie (under-16 coach and junior assistant) and Sandhurst senior footballers.
The netball academy will feature Sandhurst senior coach Tamara Gilchrist, North East Blaze VNL players Meg WIlliams, Ruby Turner and Shae Clifford, Boroondara Express VNL player Sophie Shoebridge, City West Falcons VNL player Charlotte Sexton and Sandhurst senior netballers.
"At Sandhurst we are fortunate to have a number of people associated with the club who have been through the semi-elite ranks in both football and netball and we have a great opportunity for our juniors to tap into their knowledge and learn as much as possible," Curnow said at the weekend.
"The Dragons Junior Academy gives our young players the opportunity to learn a vast array of skills from these players and coaches.
"It will also give our junior coaches the chance to learn from some of the best coaches and players across the region to improve their own knowledge.
"Academy director Cameron Ladd has been working alongside the coaches to develop an eight session program that will provide our academy members the chance to learn how to improve the fundamental skills of the game, leadership skills, attacking and defending skills, while also learning about nutrition and general health and wellbeing and how to best prepare for training and game-day.
"The netball academy will be based around a clinic program with our aim to fast-track the development of our junior players.
"The chance to give our juniors the opportunity to be at the QEO with Sandhurst senior players, Bendigo Pioneers coaches, AFLW coaching staff, VFL players and VNL players will be an exciting experience for them and aims to continue our one club policy by improving relationships between juniors and senior footballers and netballers."
