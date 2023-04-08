Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: Dragons' eye to future with launch of new academy

April 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Conforti, Lee Coghlan, Chris Guinaine, Cobi Maxted, Cameron Ladd, Ashley Connick, Cooper Smith, Bryce Curnow, Emma Grant and Cameron Davie. Picture by Sandhurst FNC
Sam Conforti, Lee Coghlan, Chris Guinaine, Cobi Maxted, Cameron Ladd, Ashley Connick, Cooper Smith, Bryce Curnow, Emma Grant and Cameron Davie. Picture by Sandhurst FNC

SANDHURST is keeping its eye firmly on the future with the establishment of a junior football and netball academy this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.