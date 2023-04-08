Agnoletto, Bailey recipients of Jason Lowndes Scholarship

BENDIGO cyclists Belinda Bailey and Blake Agnoletto are the first recipients of the Jason Lowndes Scholarship.
The scholarship honours cyclist Jason Lowndes, who was killed aged 23 after being hit by a car while on a training ride at Mandurang in December of 2017.
The scholarship has been established by the Goldfields Cycle Sports Club and Jason's parents, Trudie and Graeme.
The scholarship, one for females and one for males, recognises the efforts of amateur cyclists and aims to kickstart their careers with $5000 in funding.
"The whole idea is to give up-and-coming cyclists great opportunities to make a name for themselves both in Australia and overseas," Graeme said when the scholarship was launched.
"Hopefully, the experience helps them get picked up by a team and from there the world is their oyster."
Scholarship recipients Agnoletto and Bailey have both recently competed at the Oceania Track Championships in Brisbane, with both winning gold medals while also competing in the Tour De Brisbane last Sunday.
Agnoletto finished fifth in the men's race (102.2 km), while Bailey was ninth overall in the women's (81.3km) and third in the young rider classification.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.