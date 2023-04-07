A MAJOR sports venue revamp is on hold after the builder went into voluntary administration, a shire south of Bendigo has confirmed.
The Macedon Ranges Shire has paused work on the Macedon Ranges Regional Sports Precinct because of complications with contractor Lloyd Group.
The $50 million revamp at the New Gisborne site intended to service a patch at the southern end of central Victoria.
"The administrators have written to council indicating they will be in contact to discuss the project and next steps," shire chief executive Bernie O'Sullivan said in a public statement.
"There continues to be a security presence on site during this time and council is committed to finding a resolution as soon as possible, so construction on this priority project can continue."
Lloyd Group went into voluntary administration last week, triggering questions around 59 state and local government projects.
"Like others in the construction sector, and despite significant effort, Lloyd Group has been unable to overcome increasingly challenging circumstances over recent months that have eroded project margins," voluntary administrator Sam Marsden said last week.
Lloyd Group employ around 200 people, design and build projects for state and local government in Victoria and NSW.
Mr O'Sullivan said no other Macedon Ranges project had been affected.
"We thank the Victorian Government and partners for their support of this important project for the Macedon Ranges to date, and our thoughts go out to Lloyd Group staff and contractors, many of whom working on the project live locally or in neighbouring areas," he said.
- With Australian Associated Press
