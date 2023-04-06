Bendigo's Dyson Daniels is one step closer to a berth in the NBA play-offs in his rookie season.
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime on Thursday (AEST) to lock away a top-10 finish in the western conference standings.
The top six teams automatically qualify for the play-offs, while teams ranked seventh to 10th enter a play-in tournament to determine the final two play-off berths.
With two regular season games remaining the Pelicans are in eighth place, but they could force their way into the top six if they win their last two matches.
The Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Saturday (AEST) and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday (AEST) to complete their regular season.
Daniels had three rebounds, two assists and one steal in eight minutes of court time against the Grizzlies.
The Pelicans have a 41-39 record - the same as the seventh-placed LA Lakers.
Both teams are just behind Golden State (42-38) and the LA Clippers (42-38).
Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova will be in the play-offs after his Sacramento Kings locked away third place in the western conference.
It's the first time in 17 years that the Kings have made the NBA play-offs.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.