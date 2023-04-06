Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo MP donates PM's Award books to local schools

By Jenny Denton
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:22pm
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with some of the books shortlisted for the Children's Literature category of the Prime Minister's Literary Awards. Picture is supplied
Several Bendigo region primary schools will have copies of the Prime Minister's autograph on their shelves after Anthony Albanese signed a pile of children's books destined for their libraries.

