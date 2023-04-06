Several Bendigo region primary schools will have copies of the Prime Minister's autograph on their shelves after Anthony Albanese signed a pile of children's books destined for their libraries.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters presented one of the specially adorned books on Thursday at Kangaroo Flat Primary School as part of her ongoing School Book Donation program.
Started in 2018, the initiative has grown to this year incorporate the titles shortlisted for the Children's Literature category of the Prime Minister's Literary Awards.
Ms Chesters pronounced herself pleased to be promoting Australian authors and proud to support local book shops. Bookish in Bendigo and Stoneman's Bookroom in Castlemaine had supplied the titles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Her library initiative, which has seen the local member buy hundreds of books to donate in the five years since it began, helps fill a gap, given many schools in her electorate don't have a lot of capacity to fundraise for new items, Ms Chesters has said.
The PM also backs the program.
In 2023 the shortlisted books are Mina and the Whole Wide World by Sherryl Clark, The Boy and the Elephant by Freya Blackwood, Common Wealth by Gregg Dreise, Dragon Skin by Karen Foxlee and Exit Through The Gift Shop by Maryam Master.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.