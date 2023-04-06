A rise in aggravated burglaries so far this year has prompted Divisional Superintendent Brad Dixon to urge people to do what they can to secure their prized possessions.
"You don't want people in your house, it's just a horrible feeling," he says.
"Whether they steal the car, whether it gets recovered or not, it's still a horrible feeling."
While Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) figures showed some categories of crime have reduced in recent years, police were dealing with an escalation in opportunistic offending affecting both houses and cars, he said.
"We would highly recommend people lock up their houses because the majority of offending we are seeing, people are not breaking in, they are just opening doors."
According to the CSA figures, overall burglaries in Greater Bendigo were down last year on pre-COVID levels - 412 in 2022 compared to 472 in 2019 - but the proportion of aggravated burglaries was up - 99 in 2022 compared to 64 in 2019.
The trend has continued into 2023, with 32 cars stolen as a result of aggravated burglaries in the four months to February, separate police figures recorded.
While the term might seem to suggest damage or violence, "aggravated burglary" simply means an occupant was home when the illegal entry occurred.
More than 95 per cent of all home burglaries involved no confrontation, police said, with many occurring during the night as victims slept.
But the increase was a concern, Spt Dixon said.
"Previously offenders would break into a house that wasn't occupied, so people were out at work or whatever," he said.
"Now we're finding they're breaking in while people are home... so that is an escalated level of offending and that's what makes it an aggravated burglary."
Offenders were targeting car keys in order to steal vehicles as well as "stuff that's easy to get rid of - cash, tools, phones, laptops and iPads".
Eighty-eight per cent of all vehicles stolen in Bendigo were recovered - most of them locally - according to police figures, and police knew the local offenders and employed a range of strategies - including automatic number plate recognition technology - to track their activities.
Aside from the thefts themselves, risky driving was a problem, Spt Dixon said.
"The concern for us is when car keys are stolen, cars are stolen out of the driveway [and] that then turns into high risk driving behaviour," he said.
A "huge leap" in theft from motor vehicles - from 828 offences, pre-COVID in 2019 to 1185 in 2022, post-COVID, was also of concern to local police.
"Nearly 360 more offences - that's a huge leap in a couple of years just with theft from motor vehicles, and we know that most of them are unlocked," Spt Dixon said.
"Offenders will walk along the street, try as many cars as they can, and if something opens, they will open it up and have a look and steal something."
Overall, he said, "the majority of what is being targeted is unlocked vehicles, unlocked houses".
"We know that because we've got them on CCTV doing it. And that's what they tell us."
Offenders had different motivations, which could include drugs and alcohol.
"A lot of our offending is recidivist offending. So we've got a number of offenders, both youth and adult, who continually re-offend," Spt Dixon said.
In terms of location, the offences were "really spread around", making them difficult to target.
"In the Greater Bendigo area, we've had them ranging from Huntly to Kangaroo Flat, and then from Marong out to Stratfieldsaye.
"It happens all over the place."
Police have arrested 47 offenders linked to residential burglaries and 25 car thieves in Bendigo this year, they said.
