Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Legacy Club seeks volunteers to help with Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

DC
By David Chapman
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, who served in the Australian army in the 1980s, with the Legacy Centenary Torch. Picture is supplied.
Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, who served in the Australian army in the 1980s, with the Legacy Centenary Torch. Picture is supplied.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay is heading to Bendigo in September and volunteers are being sought to help out at official events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.