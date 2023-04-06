The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay is heading to Bendigo in September and volunteers are being sought to help out at official events.
The relay begins on April 23 in Pozieres, France and will be at the ANZAC Day Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Villers Brentonneux two days later.
The next day, April 26, the torch will travel to Belgium for the Last Post Ceremony at Menin Gate.
From there it will travel to London for a short ceremony at The Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner.
The torch arrives in Australia on May 3, making a stop at Albany, WA, before continuing on its trip to visit all 45 Legacy clubs across the nation, including Bendigo on Thursday, September 21.
It will also visit Ballarat, Horsham and Ararat.
It will end its six-month tour at the Shrine of Remembrance on Friday, October 13.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 is a campaign to pay homage and acknowledge veterans' families, saluting their sacrifice.
The torch will travel more than 50,000km through 100 stops, carried by about 1500 torch bearers to raise $10 million.
It celebrates 100 years of the formation of the Legacy Club.
In 1923, Legacy made a promise to help veterans' families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved one.
Legacy is one of Australia's oldest charities, which provides personalised support and services to the families of veterans of the Australian Defence Force who have given their lives or health for their country.
The range of services provided by Legacy is diverse with the individual needs of the families of veterans being met through case management; referral pathways; wellbeing; financial assistance; advocacy; and personalised care.
Anthony Field, otherwise known as the Blue Wiggle form the children's entertainment group The Wiggles, has joined forces with Legacy Australia to call for volunteers to help with the relay.
Field served in the Australian army for three years in the 1980s.
If anyone would like to volunteer to be part of the torch's visit should contact Bendigo Legacy Club on 5443 6332.
