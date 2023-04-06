Seating furore as school crossing supervisor suspended

PARENTS fear a complaint over the use of a seat may have led to a beloved school crossing supervisor's suspension.
They are marshalling behind the woman and circulating a petition to bring her back at the Peel Street children's crossing in Quarry Hill.
The parents understand the popular crossing supervisor was suspended from the role for using a chair to sit in between helping children and parents cross the road.
"[She] is a dear friend to a lot of the children that attend Quarry Hill Primary School and is often credited with easing the anxieties of children and parents alike," parent Amber Johnsson said.
Her understanding is that the supervisor - who the Bendigo Advertiser has chosen not to name - was suspended from her role outside the school after a complaint.
"[The crossing supervisor] has been using a chair in between crossings but it has not stopped her from doing her job appropriately or getting kids across the street safely," Ms Johnsson said.
They have become a popular identity in Quarry Hill Primary's community since starting at the Peel Street crossing a few years ago, Ms Johnsson said.
"We are just a little bit unsure as to how this has all come about and why she has been suspended from her job," she said.
Ms Johnsson's own children are very upset about their friend the crossing supervisor's treatment, she said.
The school is not thought to have been involved in the suspension. Its principal was contacted for comment.
The crossing supervisor is employed by the City of Greater Bendigo.
The city's wellbeing manager Richie Evans said he was unable to comment publicly on the staff member's personal circumstances "and will ensure all supports necessary continue to be offered".
He did not speak to the circumstances that led to the suspension from the Peel Street role but said the crossing supervisor was a valued member of staff and the local community.
"The city has an obligation to keep staff and the public safe. All positions have unique requirements that staff must be able to meet to undertake all roles, including School Crossing supervision," Mr Ritchie said.
"The city is aware of public sentiment towards the staff member and acknowledges relationships have been established over many years."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
