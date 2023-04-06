Bendigo Advertiser
Parents rally for suspended Quarry Hill school crossing supervisor

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 4:50pm
Seating furore as school crossing supervisor suspended
PARENTS fear a complaint over the use of a seat may have led to a beloved school crossing supervisor's suspension.

