As thousands of people across Victoria hit the road to get away for the Easter long weekend, emergency services are encouraging holidaymakers to take regular breaks to avoid driving fatigue.
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers, together with Lions Club, Rotary and RSL, operate more than 45 Driver Reviver sites around the state offering motorists a safe place to stop and refresh.
VICSES volunteers provide free coffee, tea and snacks at roadside locations to encourage drivers to stop, rest and refresh, in an effort to ensure they can arrive safely at their destination.
READ MORE:
The national program aims to provide opportunities for local communities to contribute to addressing fatigue-related road trauma.
Depending where you are driving to this weekend, there is likely to be a Driver Reviver stop along the way.
Among the Driver Reviver stops in the central Victoria and northern regions are Marong, Maryborough, Rochester, Lockington and Kerang.
A Driver Reviver station is also located at the Serpentine Bears Lagoon Truck Stop along the Loddon Valley Highway.
East Loddon Lions Club are offering free tea and coffee, while Mitiamo Golf Club will be cooking a barbecue.
Wedderburn Lions Club is hosting a Driver Reviver station too at Ryan's Creek, Calder Highway, Wedderburn from 9am to 6pm over the Easter long weekend.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub encouraged all drivers passing through to use these stops whenever they feel the need to rest.
"It only takes a few minutes to take a break, but it can make a significant difference by preventing accidents caused by fatigue," he said.
To see more driver reviver stations please click here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.