THE BLACK SWAN will have a very different vibe to the old nightclub etched into many people's hazy, drunken memories when it re-opens on Saturday.
New venue manager Grant Fairweather gave the Bendigo Advertiser a sneak peek at the refurbished McCrae Street venue ahead of its doors being thrown open.
"It's a place for people who want to come to a bit of a more elevated, sophisticated environment; to come have a drink and something to eat that is low key," he said.
Vintage bikes now take pride of place on both floors soon to open to the public and a second-storey bar overlooked by a light-up Indian Motorcycles advertisement.
More news: Lock up your car keys, police chief says
All are sourced from building owner Dr Dugal James, who happens to be one of Australia's most significant collectors of Indian Motorcycles.
A fully renovated underground cellar will not open to the public for the time being but the ground floor bar and lounge area along with a function space above are just about ready.
The Black Swan first opened as a hotel in the 1870s and has laid dormant in recent years when the nightclub closed.
There were still plenty of signs of the nightclub's glory days when Dr James bought the place.
"When they came three or four years ago there was still bourbon and coke in glasses on the table," Mr Fairweather said.
Some of the venue's features will still be recognisable to former nightclub patrons but there have been extensive renovations.
Counter to some of the folklore linked to the Black Swan's recent history, there was never any plan to turn the Black Swan into a Kittens Strip Club.
The only models taking the stage during the Addy's visit were four drag racing motorbikes.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.