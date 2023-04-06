Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Phoebe Martin ready to strike with Victorian youth baseball team

By Terry Smith
Updated April 6 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Martin will play for the Victorian youth women's baseball team at the national titles. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Phoebe Martin will play for the Victorian youth women's baseball team at the national titles. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo teenager Phoebe Martin has been recognised as one of the most talented young baseball players in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.