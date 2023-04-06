Bendigo teenager Phoebe Martin has been recognised as one of the most talented young baseball players in Victoria.
Martin will play for the Victorian women's youth team at the Australian Youth Women's Championships in Melbourne this weekend.
Martin has been playing local baseball with Falcons in the Bendigo Baseball Association since she was a 10-year-old.
A multi-talented player, Martin can play most positions on the diamond, and in 2022 not only played at under-16 level with Falcons, but also played senior baseball with Falcons' C-grade and B-grade teams.
It was her best season in baseball to date, with Martin winning a number of awards, including the division three coaches award and fielding average.
Determined to take her baseball to the next level, Martin has been travelling to Melbourne during the summer to play with Essendon in their women's team.
Although this is a big commitment for both Martin and her family, it provides her with the necessary pathway for her future career in baseball.
Being close to, and learning from women who have already tread this road, Martin has managed to improve her level of play, and developed the confidence to try out for the state women's youth team.
She has been fortunate enough to work her way through the selection process, and impressed the coaches enough to win a place in the final squad.
To say that Martin is excited about this opportunity would be something of an understatement.
Not only will she be playing for Victoria, but the tournament is being held in Melbourne, which will allow many members of her family and baseball clubs to be able to attend games and cheer her and the team on.
The tournament runs from Saturday to Tuesday at Altona.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.