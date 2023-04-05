Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo locals Joan and Lloyd Taylor celebrate 70 years of marriage

By Jenny Denton
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:54am, first published 4:00am
Joan and Lloyd enjoyed a low-key lunch with family at Pratty's Patch to celebrate their anniversary. Picture by Noni Hyett
The bride, Joan McAlpine, was in a white satin frock, pleated on the decollete bodice, and worn with a long sleeved bolero, the Bendigo Advertiser noted, when she married Lloyd Taylor on April 4 1953.

