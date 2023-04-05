The bride, Joan McAlpine, was in a white satin frock, pleated on the decollete bodice, and worn with a long sleeved bolero, the Bendigo Advertiser noted, when she married Lloyd Taylor on April 4 1953.
Joan "clasped her mother's embroidered veil with orange blossom, and carried white roses and daisies".
Last Friday, the 91 and 92-year-old couple celebrated seven decades together with a low-key but "beautiful" family lunch at Pratty's Patch in Maiden Gully.
In 1953 the bride's family were well known in town, her great grandfather, Edward Hands, having built the butcher shop at the corner of Barnard and Forest streets, and her grandfather the squash courts.
There were 100 people at All Saints' Church for the ceremony, which was performed by Reverend J. A. Hayes.
Bendigo photographer Reg V. Brock took the pictures.
The couple, then 20 and 21 and still riding bicycles, had met at teachers college in Bendigo, and teaching would take them all over Victoria in the decades to come.
Their first posting was to Peechelba East, north of Wangaratta, where the locals had bought a house to attract a teacher but the timber worker's cottage in question was so basic it didn't provide much incentive.
"We had no running water, no electricity, and didn't have a bath for a start," Joan said.
On one occasion the tin chimney caught fire.
Then their first son, Allan, arrived, giving his mother quite a surprise, she laughs.
A few months later they relocated to the Kiewa Valley, where they had power and tank water, although still no hot water.
There were many more shifts to come - 10 in all - as the couple "moved around for promotion".
Allan recalls living in Dederang, Kyneton, Melbourne, Redcliffs and Melbourne again over the years.
The Taylors would finally end up back in Bendigo when Lloyd got a job teaching at Kangaroo Flat.
"That's what teachers do," Allan says.
There were two more children.
First came Stephen, then Marcia, who contracted encephalitis as a baby and developed cerebral palsy and an intellectual disability.
"She wasn't expected to live to be a teenager but she's now 64," Allan says. "Mum and Dad looked after her at home until she was around 35 or 40."
"They just said, 'Well, you have to do what you have to do.
Mum said, 'If you've got a disabled child, you've got a disabled child'."
"And Dad absolutely dotes on Marcia. She's always been a daddy's girl."
A "loving person", who has had a hard life, Marcia is "very accepting of whatever happens", Allan says, and is now living happily at the Joan Pinder Nursing Home, where she was moved after her care became too much for her aging parents.
"We've got good kids, we're happy with our family," Joan says.
As well as their shared interests in teaching and family, the pair both enjoy bowling.
Back in Bendigo in the 1980s they lived at Maiden Gully and were foundation members of the Marong Bowling Club.
Now in Strathdale, they have more recently been involved with the Bendigo Bowling Club.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They also love to travel - and not in any luxury.
They often spent holidays camping - in a tent, not a caravan - and were up for an adventure.
Eight years ago they went to Antarctica, not on a cruise ship but by Russian passenger ship on a journey so rough Lloyd had to be treated by a doctor for seasickness.
"It was pristine, cold," Joan says of the great southern land they finally reached. "It was quiet, like you've never ever heard."
The couple have been to Fiji, the Galapagos Islands and to England to look for their ancestors.
Most of their holidays were spent in Central Australia.
"Central Australia and Broome were the highlight," Lloyd says.
It was the outback's vastness, scenery and night sky that made those experiences the best, the couple agree.
Agreeing is important, it seems, when it comes to ticking off the big anniversaries.
Lloyd cites "consideration and acceptance of your mate's ideas, thoughts and activities" as important for longevity.
"For instance Joan's a serious churchgoer and I'm not, but that doesn't make a difference," he says.
"We just managed to get on," Joan muses. "We understand each other."
But it hasn't always been easy.
"You work at it," she says. "You learn to agree [and sometimes] reserve your own opinion."
Now, after 70 years, the nonagenarians often share much the same views.
"You just can't contemplate life without him," Joan says.
"I can't imagine life without Joan," says Lloyd.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.