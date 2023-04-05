Bendigo Advertiser
Black Swan Hotel Bendigo will reopen on Easter Saturday

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:03am, first published April 5 2023 - 6:00pm
The Black Swan Hotel will rise again. Picture by Noni Hyett
The historic Black Swan Hotel in Bendigo will officially re-open on Easter Saturday after seven years of closure.

