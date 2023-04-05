The historic Black Swan Hotel in Bendigo will officially re-open on Easter Saturday after seven years of closure.
The iconic late-night haunt had previously operated for 17 years before the owners were forced to close their doors in May 2017 as the social scene evolved.
Venue manager Grant Fairweather said the comprehensive refurbishment had breathed new life into the building, which will be open every Thursday through to Sunday from 11.30am to 11.30pm.
"We are beyond excited to finally open the doors to the public this weekend, and believe patrons will love what has been created," Mr Fairweather said.
"We have carefully and deliberately sourced excellent local products to ensure the offering is one of quality and consistency, and that we are showcasing the best of the region."
Owner Dr. Dugal James purchased the historic Pall Mall address four years ago and has undertaken significant renovation to restore the property including refurbishing all of the facilities, restoring natural light and renovating the bar areas.
Dr. James is one of Australia's most significant collectors of Indian Motorcycles, and key pieces of his collection are on display throughout the venue.
"We have incorporated a range of images, memorabilia and restored bikes into the contemporary décor, creating an engaging space to socialise with friends," Dr. James said.
"The bikes add a new element to the historic features of the building, which is primarily a bar with lounge areas at ground level, a function space above, and soon, the fully-renovated underground cellar bar will also be open to the public."
The Easter opening comes after many frustrating delays caused by COVID-19, but the team are keen to be back and said the venue will eventually feature live entertainment despite the difficulties previous owners faced with live music.
In 2017, co-licensee Alysia Bazzani said "people don't seem to support live music like they used to".
"It's a different world from when we started, the landscape has changed so much in recent times that it is not sustainable to continue the business in current form," she said at the time.
Dr. James and Mr Fairweather will hope to prove that has changed with the long-awaited return.
The Black Swan Hotel is open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday over the Easter weekend, from 11.30am to 11.30pm each day.
