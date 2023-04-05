Man jailed for 'savage' assault has his appeal quashed

Bendigo Advertiser
Graham Giudice to remain in prison over serious assault after Supreme Court appeal bid fails

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:54am, first published 9:30am
A Bendigo man's appeal to have his sentence reduced in part due to his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder has been dismissed by the Victorian Supreme Court.

