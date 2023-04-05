Man jailed for 'savage' assault has his appeal quashed

A Bendigo man's appeal to have his sentence reduced in part due to his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder has been dismissed by the Victorian Supreme Court.
Graham Giudice, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges including intentionally causing serious injury for an attack on a woman described by Justice Robert Osborn as "extraordinarily savage".
On April 11, 2022 Giudice was sentenced to eight years imprisonment with a non-parole period of five years and six months in the County Court by Judge Mark Dean.
He appealed that sentence on the grounds that his disorder diagnosis should have reduced his moral culpability and that the diagnosis had not been sufficiently considered during sentencing.
Multiple incidents of Giudice self-harming were also heard by the court to demonstrate the adverse mental impact of imprisonment, including when he sustained multiple fractures in his hand after smashing his fist into a wall while in custody.
Giudice's barrister Mark Turner also argued that due to his mental health conditions, Giudice was finding incarceration more difficult than others might.
The court heard he had also made two suicide attempts in 2020.
While Mr Turner argued he had a propensity to self-harm in jail, Justice Osborn said there was a difficulty with context given the court had also heard Guidice had made two suicide attempts in 2020 before his incarceration.
"Do you give the same weight (to an incident of self harm) for a prisoner who had never self-harmed as to someone prone to self harm?" Justice Osborn said.
Justice Osborn concluded that Judge Dean had acknowledged the disorder diagnosis but as a violent offender the protection of the community was the "principal purpose of sentencing".
"There are three bases of protecting the community - the savagery of the attack, his prior history and the (psychological) report that said he continued to be a risk to the community," Justice Osborn said.
"Your predecessor said that the diagnosis was a two-edged sword because while it moderates moral culpability it supports the conclusion that there is a risk to the community."
Mr Turner ultimately abandoned three of four counts of the appeal with the appeal on the fourth count, the adverse impact of imprisonment, denied by the court.
Court documents reveal Giudice had been previously fined and imprisoned for violent offences against a number of women with escalating violence.
His most recent victim received three fractures to her face, injuries consistent with strangulation, a fractured rib and nose and extensive facial lacerations.
The victim required surgical intervention and there remained a possibility that the sensation in her face may not return to normal.
A psychological report by Ms Gina Cidoni said the appellant also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and major depressive disorder.
Regarding his borderline personality disorder diagnosis, she said it was a "serious illness that occurs in the context of relationships with problems regulating emotions and thoughts and causing impulsive and reckless behaviour, and unstable relationships".
"There are ongoing patterns of difficulty with self-regulation where he can soothe himself in times of stress and he has trouble with emotions, thinking, behaviours relationships and self-image," Ms Cidoni's report read.
"The clinical picture indicates a causal connection with the severe violence he perpetrated [in his latest attack]."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
