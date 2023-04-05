'It's an amazing community': Rheola to celebrate 150th carnival

HISTORY will come alive in Rheola on Monday when the small farming community west of Bendigo celebrates the 150th running of its charity carnival.
Rheola is the sort of place where locals can often trace their line back generations, including Leesa Catto who's great-great-grandfather arrived in the late 1850s.
"It's an amazing community," she said.
"There's a number of pioneering families and it's that community spirit of working together and raising funds for good causes."
This is the first year since COVID-19 that the event has run and Ms Cotta expects it to be something of a reunion for family and friends.
"People have been waiting for it to come back and many new ones come every year to discover it," she said.
Many come also to enjoy the Kooyoora State Park and the Melville Caves, thought to once have been the haunt of bushranger Captain Francis Melville.
Easter Monday's Rheola Charity Carnival kicks off at 7.30am and will continue throughout the day at the local recreation reserve.
This year will feature many festival favourites including the dog trials, wood chop, tractor pull and footraces.
Also making an appearance will be special events to mark the 150th anniversary including the unveiling of a plaque.
The Miss and Master Rheola section will have its own special anniversary section for "best period costume".
Tickets will cost $10 for adults and be free for anyone under 15 years of age.
People should bring cash to the event as the closest ATM is 20 minutes away in Inglewood.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
