The legal story of Bendigo has added another chapter after the Supreme Court's first attendance at the Bendigo Law Courts on Wednesday.
As part of the special ceremonial sitting, the court heard about the ground-breaking new space for justice in the region.
The five-level building includes nine courtrooms, two hearing rooms, two mediation suites, remote witness facilities, safe waiting facilities, dedicated jury areas, and meeting rooms for support agencies and client services.
Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, President Karin Emerton and Justice Robert Osborn presided over the sitting on April 5 with addresses from Chief Justice Ferguson, President Emerton, President of the Victorian Bar Sam Hay KC, Juliana Smith of the Law Institute of Victoria and Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Rodney Carter.
A brief journey through some local legal history began with Mr Carter thanking the court "for sharing in the wisdom of my ancestors".
He called the new law courts a "first for justice in Victoria, to share in culture and ancestral knowledge".
That connection to cultural wisdom is displayed throughout the new building with an external copper facade featuring the wedge-tailed eagle Bunjil, Dja Dja Wurrung's ancestral creator being and knowledge-keeper, and is also found in rooms throughout the facility with other artwork.
READ MORE:
The Bendigo Law Courts is also the first location in Victoria to feature a full suite of specialist courts in one location - including Central Victoria's first Koori Court which will aim to help First Nations community members navigate the judicial system in a culturally safe way.
Sam Hay KC referenced other key identities from Bendigo legal history and said he hoped the facilities would allow others to follow in their footsteps.
"I am told by William Lye OAM KC, a former president of the Asian Australian Lawyers Association, that Bendigo supplied the first lawyer of Chinese background to be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Victoria," Mr Hay told the court.
"Born and raised in Bendigo by Chinese parents from the Guangdong province, Edward James Vincent Ni Gan studied law at the University of Melbourne and established himself as a barrister and solicitor in Bull Street, Bendigo, in 1897."
Mr Hay also spoke of "legendary" Bendigo-raised lawyer, politician, journalist and author Sir John Quick as one of the nation's "founding fathers".
READ MORE:
Sir John arrived in the Bendigo goldfields as a two-year-old before starting work at age 10. He worked in an iron foundry, followed by battery-feeding in a mine before he joined the printing room at the Bendigo Evening News which was later amalgamated with the Bendigo Advertiser.
He played a prominent role in the Federation movement for which he was knighted in 1901, in the same year as his unopposed election as the first federal member for Bendigo, a seat he held until 1913.
Mr Hay also referenced more makeshift court proceedings.
"Reports from the Bendigo goldfields in the 1850s speak of sittings where alleged miscreant miners were judged by three fellow miners," he said.
"Those miscreants were defended by other miners who acted as their 'barristers'. One such faux barrister, James Nathan, successfully defended his client on a Friday and, on the following Monday, was charged with the very same offence of blatantly ignoring mining boundaries."
Mr Hay said Nathan was found innocent by those same "quasi-judges", all parties later enjoying a drink together before putting the entire affair behind them.
In contrast, the new facilities in Bendigo will form what Chief Justice Ferguson called a "new regional landmark" of which locals should be proud.
READ MORE:
"Bendigo is one of 12 regional districts that the Supreme Court sits in, being a court for the state of Victoria, not just a court for Melbourne," Chief Justice Ferguson said.
"It's a city that has developed considerably since its Pall Mall-based courts were built in the 1890s.
"With its growing population, it is important that the Bendigo and Loddon Mallee communities have access to the services they need in a modern, responsive and culturally sensitive space."
The building will service the needs of the Court of Appeal, Magistrates', Children's, County and Supreme Courts as well as the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia for the region.
Mr Hay said it was a "unique initiative for justice in Victoria - and probably in Australia" and said the building was a "genuine game changer".
While he praised the $152 million facility, he also urged the government to similarly upgrade regional courts across the state.
The Bendigo Law Courts started operation on February 27, 2023, after being officially opened by Premier Daniel Andrews and attorney general Jaclyn Symes.
The Supreme Court circuit will next be in Bendigo in August.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.