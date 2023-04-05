Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Two weeks ago none of this was on the radar for me': Shelby Knoll

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond recruit Shelby Knoll playing for Castlemaine in last year's CVFLW grand final against Golden Square.
Richmond recruit Shelby Knoll playing for Castlemaine in last year's CVFLW grand final against Golden Square.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.