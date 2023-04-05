BY the time Shelby Knoll takes to the field for her next game of football she would have endured the grind of two pre-seasons.
But it will be all worth it for the 22-year-old Castlemaine Central Victorian Football League Women's premiership player after joining Richmond's AFLW list on Tuesday night.
Knoll was selected by the Tigers in the AFLW supplementary draft.
She had just completed her block of pre-season training with the Casey Demons and was set to make her VFLW debut with the Demons this week after recovering from shin splints.
Instead, Knoll's return to the field will be delayed as she now departs the Demons to join the Tigers and another pre-season program ahead of AFLW season eight beginning later this year.
For Knoll the interest from the Tigers came out of the blue a fortnight ago.
"Two weeks ago none of this was on the radar for me," Knoll said on Wednesday.
Two weeks ago none of this was on the radar for me- Shelby Knoll
"I got a phone call from Richmond who asked me to come in for an interview and a meet and greet and that was a great experience.
"I didn't have any expectation that anything would come of it, so it was obviously a fantastic moment when it happened last night."
Knoll began her football career in the youth girls at Kangaroo Flat in 2014 and played with the Roos through to their senior women's team until joining Castlemaine's inaugural team that entered the CVFLW last year.
Knoll booted 52 goals for the Magpies last year, including two in the grand final win over Golden Square before making the move to play with Casey in the VFLW.
"What's crazy about all this is I've only just got my foot into VFLW... I haven't even played a game there yet," Knoll said
"I'm just coming off of shin splints, which I've been managing for the past month and a half and would have been fit to play my first game this week.
"I moved to Melbourne in January to start training with Casey and I've absolutely loved the program there, but I won't get the chance to pull the jumper on now going straight to Richmond, which is just surreal.
"Things have just happened so fast over the past year and I'm so grateful for the opportunity."
Richmond women's recruiting manager Trent Mosbey said Knoll would be a welcome addition to the Tigers' forward line, describing her as a player with "significant upside."
"Shelby is a consistent goalkicker, with her kicking skills a real feature of her game. She plays an exciting brand and challenges the opposition both in the air and at ground level," Mosbey said.
"Her strengths are her contested marking, her aerial ability in flight, athleticism for her size and her competitiveness as a target down the line or inside 50."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.