New cooking skills and ricotta gnocchi were on the menu for participants in Bendigo Foodshare's first Cafe for a Day workshop of the year.
The program's aim is to connect young people with chefs to learn the art of cooking, healthy eating and hospitality through preparing and selling a meal from a café space.
And on April 3, a bunch of lucky soon-to-be cooks did just that at Hoo-gah in Mitchell Street.
Bendigo Foodshare manager Bridget Bentley said after a successful pilot in 2022, the organisation was excited to bring the program back.
"I think it's a great opportunity for both the participants and the businesses taking part," she said.
"There are so many potential opportunities for those taking part like getting a taste of the industry they may want to work in, or just learning a new skill.
"And for businesses, they could be meeting future employees and having a great time with youths in the city.
"It's also a way of strengthening the bonds being created within the community."
Participant Nick Fitzpatrick said while hospitality wasn't the industry he was interested working in, the workshop has been great for him and others.
"I think I have the confidence to make a dish like this at home now," he said.
"We've been helping prepare the gnocchi and then we get to sell it to the public, it's been great.
"It helps having people like Gina assisting and teaching us, we've learnt a lot."
Hoo-gah owner and chef Gina Triolo said this program was as beneficial for her as it had been for participants.
"It's such a rewarding and fulfilling initiative to be part of," she said.
"These students are able to get a glimpse of the industry, but also learn new things at the same time.
"Each time we have such an enthusiastic group that's so quick to learn and we just have a lot of fun doing it."
The next workshop will take place on May 1.
More information on the program and to order a meal from the next group going through, visit bendigofoodshare.org.au/cafe-for-a-day
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
