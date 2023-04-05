Bendigo Chinese Association is calling on more volunteers to help carry Dai Gum Loong at this Sunday's Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade.
A total of 130 dragon carriers are required to carry the 125-metre long Dai Gum Loong to parade it majestically along the street and Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said they were still in need of dragon legs for the weekend.
"We have enough people already to carry the dragon, but we need another 60 or 70 people," he said.
"We need plenty of people to swap around so everyone gets a go and a rest as well."
Organisers are also calling on teenagers to help carry some medium sized regalia and some strong adults to carry the Dai Gum Loong banners.
It's been a long time coming but this weekend should finally see the staging of the 150th Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade at the Bendigo Easter Festival.
Originally scheduled for 2020, the sesquicentennial anniversary of the parade was cancelled in consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year saw the return of the Easter festival however the parade was unfortunately cancelled once again after heavy rain fell on Easter Monday.
This year's four-day festival also looks set to be affected by rain. Good Friday is tipped to be the wettest day with up to 10mm expected.
The rain is expected to ease throughout the weekend to what the Bureau of Meteorology is describing as "nuisance showers".
The Gala Parade has been moved to Easter Sunday this year and the forecast is promising with less than a millimetre of rain expected in the gauge.
After a recent run of false starts, Mr Lougoon said there was a lot of anticipation around this year's event.
"Everybody has great expectations," Mr Lougoon said.
"There's a lot of pent up energy to get the dragon back on the street in Bendigo.
"The parade will be the first one in four years so it should be great."
The dragon will be led in the parade by auspicious animals and new banners which have arrived at the Golden Dragon Museum to accompany Dai Gum Loong on ceremonial occasions
Among the animals are carps, Chi Lin, phoenix, butterfly, shrimp, crab and tiger and each one represents a different attribute.
The Chinese word for carp sounds like a similar word to strength and power.
Chi Lin is a mythological creature - part horse, part dragon - which is considered a protector of evil spirits.
The phoenix represents good luck, butterfly is beauty, shrimp is longevity, crab represents prosperity and tiger is a symbol of power.
"They arrived during COVID-19 (pandemic) and have been in storage at the museum," Mr Lougoon said.
The animals and banners will get their public debut on Sunday.
After a four-year absence and despite the forecast of possible showers on Sunday, Mr Lougoon said organisers were committed to parading Dai Gum Loong this year - even if it meant altering the timing of the dragon's procession to avoid any rain.
Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact Doug Lougoon on 0418 510 025 or Bendigo Chinese Association secretary Brian Lougoon on 0417 056 063.
