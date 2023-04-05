Fire danger periods in Bendigo and surrounds are set to end, but fire authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as the risk of fires remain.
From 1am on Wednesday, April 12, the restrictions in Greater Bendigo, Central Goldfields, Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander will be lifted.
Despite this, the CFA has said the grassfire risk will still be present, so Victorians need to remain alert and prepared.
CFA District 2 Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Darren Eenjes said there was still dry vegetation, which may see fires spread quickly.
"If fires are not contained and completely extinguished, there still remains a level of risk," he said.
"We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas.
"Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk."
The end of the fire danger period will be an opportunity for some landowners to burn-off, but it's important residents check local conditions are safe before doing so.
"Landowners need to remain vigilant and ensure they follow safe practices when burning off, as well as registering their burn-offs, checking weather conditions and following local council laws and regulations," A/ACFO Eenjes said.
OTHER STORIES:
"Registering your burn-off ensures that if smoke or fire is reported, the incident is cross-checked with our register, which prevents firefighters from unnecessarily responding.
"When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire."
Landowners can register their burn-off online at firepermits.vic.gov.au or call 1800 668 511.
If possible, landowners should also notify neighbours and others nearby who may be sensitive to smoke so they can take precautions.
Tips for looking after your health when there is smoke can be found on EPA's website.
Keep your burn off safe and legal:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.