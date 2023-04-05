Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fire danger period set to end in Bendigo and beyond, risk of fire remains

Updated April 5 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CFA has said despite fire danger periods ending, there is still a risk. File picture
The CFA has said despite fire danger periods ending, there is still a risk. File picture

Fire danger periods in Bendigo and surrounds are set to end, but fire authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as the risk of fires remain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.