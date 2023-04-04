Owners of a northern Victorian pub are 'devastated', suffering another blow following the loss of their beloved hotel.
The Ky West Hotel was targeted by thieves, not even a month after the pub went up in flames.
Between March 29 and April 1, police said an LDK tandem trailer and a yellow Hustler lawn mower were stolen from the property on Grahams Road, along with an air compressor.
In a post on social media, they said they were extremely disappointed by this latest incident.
"Talk about kicking us while we are down," the owners said in the post.
"If anyone saw someone breaking into our shed and stealing the only things to survive the pub being burnt down.
"Honestly we are devastated and beyond over the heartache."
Owners of the Ky West Hotel said they were unsure whether they would rebuild after a late night fire burnt their pub to the ground on March 22.
The Campaspe Criminal Investigation Unit has looked into the fire and ruled it as not suspicious.
They said an electrical fault was believed to be the cause.
Anyone with information in relation to the theft should to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
