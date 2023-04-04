The next steps are being taken to secure the future of the emu population on Mount Wycheproof.
Buloke Shire Council has continued to work alongside other stakeholder groups and the community to implement the Mount Wycheproof Emu Management Plan.
To ensure the emu population receives appropriate funding and care, a recent on Country meeting was held with participation from council, Traditional Owners, state government agencies, Friends of Mount Wycheproof, Landcare, and community members.
The group collectively agreed to establish a team representative of all stakeholders to oversee the welfare of the emus.
Buloke Shire mayor Alan Getley said when everyone pulls in the same direction, a great outcome can be achieved.
"This has been a high-profile situation for everyone to deal with, but council has always had the wellbeing of the emus at the centre of any process," he said.
"In listening to our community there is certainly an appetite to ensure the emus remain on the mountain as a tourism and educational opportunity.
"However, we have also heard our community don't expect to be footing the bill for the emus.
"Council is pleased to work alongside other stakeholders to secure appropriate funding that will preserve the birds and enhance the experience in visiting the area, whilst ensuring cultural sensitivities are observed and adhered to."
The emu population holds a sacred and revered position among Traditional Owners, with many identifying the emu as their totem or holding deep respect and admiration for the species.
Traditional Owners attending at the Mount Wycheproof meeting were represented by Uncle Bobby Nicholls, grandson of the late Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls who himself lived in Wycheproof and by Uncle Danny Kelly.
Between them, Uncle Bobby and Uncle Danny represent approximately 2000 descendants of the Wemba Wamba, Barapa Barapa and Wergaia peoples.
"We look forward to making the Mount and its sacred emus into assets worthy of educational and cultural study and research, as well as being a focus for tourism and the cultural history of this special area," Uncle Bobby said.
"This can only be of exceptional benefit to the peoples and to the businesses of this shire."
Expressions of interest are now open for anyone interested in joining the Mount Wycheproof Emu Management Working Group.
All details are available on council's website.
