HAVING previously shown glimpses of ability, Ventoso finally put it all together on Tuesday to give Kyneton trainer Mick Sell a pleasing win on his home track.
The four-year-old gelding, who broke his maiden at start number 11, has been a definite work in progress for the Sell stable.
He had cost himself a shot at a breakthrough victory on more than one previous occasion, most notably at his last start at Kyneton in mid-March, when he hung in badly under pressure in the straight and could not be fully ridden out.
Despite some slight moments of awkwardnesss, there were no major issues on Tuesday, with jockey Madison Lloyd taking the son of Squamosa to the front approaching the home turn before he shot clear in the straight to win by two-lengths over the Maher-Eustace-trained The Extreme Cat.
The Peter Moody-trained Flying Ace was third, with the Sell stable's other runner Pay My Fees four-lengths off the winner in fourth.
Lloyd, who rode Ventoso in a jump-out at Avoca in the lead-up to Tuesday's win, said the gelding was 'far from easy' to handle.
"The other day at Avoca he was actually worse hanging in because I had hold of him. I noticed when I let him go, he wasn't as abrupt, so I just tried to go with him as much as I could," the 22-year-old said.
"He definitely had a bit of a think about it (in the straight).
"He jumped out nice and positive and I warned Brian (Brian Higgins on Flying Ace) inside me that the horse can hang in.
"He was happy to lead and I just sat outside of him.
"He was good throughout the middle stages, it's just when he kicks clear, that's when he has a think about it and starts hanging in."
Stable spokesperson Mel Sell was relieved to see Ventoso get his first win on the board following two straight placings and three in total throughout his career.
"He definitely threw the race away last time, there's no doubt about that and obviously he still had a little cheeky moment today when he got in front," she said.
"That's a little bit of his personality, he's a bit of a spunk and thinks that he's the man and wants to do his own thing.
"Madi Lloyd was absolutely stoked with his trial the other day and thought he'd be hard to beat.
"He's still so fresh and still so green. This was start 11, but he's still so new to it all.
"We have been working him the reverse way (clockwise) and when he works the reverse way he is as straight as a die.
"Hopefully, that will iron out the more he gets going and the more confidence he gets from it.
"He had a few bad race experiences in his early days that probably knocked his confidence a little bit, but we got the job done today."
Perhaps the most special part of the win for the Sells was Ventoso being strapped by their daughter Sarah.
