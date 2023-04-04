Bendigo Advertiser
Ventoso repays Kyneton trainer Mick Sell's patience with maiden win

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 8:10am
Ventoso, ridden by Madison Lloyd, breaks his maiden at start number 11 on his home track at Kyneton Tuesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
HAVING previously shown glimpses of ability, Ventoso finally put it all together on Tuesday to give Kyneton trainer Mick Sell a pleasing win on his home track.

