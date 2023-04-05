Bendigo Advertiser
Aaron Wilson selected in Australia's squad for World Bowls Championships

April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Bendigo's Aaron Wilson will ave the opportunity to win two medals at the World Bowls Championships. Picture by Getty Images
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Aaron Wilson headlines the Australian lawn bowls squad for August's World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

