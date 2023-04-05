Commonwealth Games gold medalist Aaron Wilson headlines the Australian lawn bowls squad for August's World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.
The Bendigo lawn bowler will play in the men's singles and alongside Aaron Teys in the men's pairs.
Wilson won a gold medal in the pairs at the world titles in 2016 and would dearly love to add the singles title to the two Commonwealth Games singles gold medals he won in 2018 and 2022.
The 31-year-old will look to become the second male bowler in history, after England's David Bryant, to win the discipline at both the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.
Wilson's pairs partner, Teys, will make his world title debut after brilliant performances at the recent Bowls Premier League, the Australian Championships and Australian Sides Championships.
The World Bowls Championships will run from August 29 to September 10 across five Gold Coast host clubs.
Australian squad for the world titles:
Women's singles: Ellen Ryan
Women's pairs: Kristina Krstic and Ellen Ryan
Women's triples: Dawn Hayman, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell
Women's fours: Kristina Krstic, Dawn Hayman, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell
Men's singles: Aaron Wilson
Men's pairs: Aaron Teys and Aaron Wilson
Men's triples: Corey Wedlock, Aron Sherriff and Carl Healey
Men's fours: Corey Wedlock, Aaron Teys, Carl Healey and Aron Sherriff
Para women's Pairs: Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell
Para men's Pairs: Damien Delgado and James Reynolds
Vision impaired mixed pairs: Jaqueline Hudson (Director: Robert Hudson) & Jake Fehlberg (Director: Cody Fehlberg)
