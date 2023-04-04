April is a busy month for Bendigo's best swimmers.
12 swimmers from Bendigo will compete in the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast, starting Friday, while Bendigo East's Cam Jordan and Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's Jemma Cole will join Olympian Jenna Strauch on the Gold Coast at the Australian Swimming Championships from April 17-20.
The largest event on the Swimming Australia calendar, the Australian Age Championships will see more than 2600 aspiring Olympians and Paralympians from almost 400 different clubs across Australia contest over 200 separate events across nine days of competition, from 7-15 April.
Nine swimmers from Bendigo East and three swimmers from Kangaroo Flat will compete against the best swimmers from their respective age groups at the titles.
Bendigo East's Henry Allan, Wil Anderson, Telani Bibby, Zarah Reynolds and Marley Addlem have qualified for individual events, while Andreas Ginis, Todd Robbins, Austin Robbins and Miller Nihill will swim in the 50m medley relay.
Bendigo East coach John Jordan said this was one of the largest nationals teams the club has sent to a major carnival.
"We are certainly excited to conclude the season with a big group of talented swimmers heading to nationals,'' Jordan said.
"These kids have worked very hard, training up to 15 hours a week, to get times to qualify for their events."
Kangaroo Flat's Jett Bird, Cody Bird and Ashton Thompson Hall have qualified to race in individual events on the Gold Coast.
Strauch, Cam Jordan and Jemma Cole will compete against Australia's elite at the Australian Swimming Championships.
After a well-earned break following a hectic 2022, Strauch returned to the pool in fine form at the recent New South Wales Championships, winning the 100m-200m breaststroke double.
Cam Jordan was identified by Swimming Australia as one of the country's rising talents and was invited to attend the National Flippers Program camp on the Gold Coast.
Cole, from Castlemaine, will swim in the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle
The Australian Swimming Championships are a key lead-up event to the FINA World Championships scheduled for Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30.
