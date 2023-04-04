Sporting clubs need more than just players to be successful and remain viable and financial on and off the field.
An essential part of any club are the volunteers, those people who willingly give of their time for the betterment of others.
Without them, clubs simply cannot develop or sustain the structure necessary to support teams.
All good clubs have them, and in baseball, Bendigo East has one of the best, Gay Huggard.
In recognition of her outstanding service for such a long period of time, the Bendigo Baseball Association recently bestowed Huggard with life membership.
Initially involved because her son Brad began playing with East as a junior, Huggard has become an integral and indispensable part of the club.
Over time, Huggard has become involved at nearly every level.
The treasurer for the past 10 years, Huggard and her husband Peter can be seen at every home game - organising and selling food, cleaning up and packing all of the equipment into the back of their car to take home and replenish for the next game.
A trip to any training night at East will find Huggard doing whatever she can to support her club - collecting fees, tidying up equipment or organising the following week's activities.
Her support extends beyond the senior grades to juniors as well.
A constant presence at all junior events, Huggard handles all of the club's registrations, uniforms and equipment.
She attends all of their training sessions and helps to coach the juniors on game day.
In addition, Huggard also scores for seniors and juniors every weekend.
Her involvement at club level is extraordinary.
Huggard was quick to point out that she was not the only hard working volunteer at East, and mentions Helen Aikman, Glen O'Keefe and Leona Mitchell as just as deserving as herself.
A typically humble response from Huggard, and just another reason why Bendigo East bestowed her with life membership of the club in 2016.
If Huggard did not already do enough, she is also heavily involved with baseball at league level.
The BBA treasurer for the past 10 years, Huggard also manages the representative team uniforms, accommodation and buses for these teams.
As baseball begins to celebrate a revival at junior level in Bendigo, and the expansion of the senior competition, Gay will no doubt be at the forefront of its development at club and league level.
