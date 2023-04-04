Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rain again threatens dragon's appearance in Bendigo's Easter Festival Gala Parade

DC
By David Chapman
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:23am, first published April 4 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After two years of cancellation due to COVID-19, last year's Easter Gala Parade was cancelled due to rain. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
After two years of cancellation due to COVID-19, last year's Easter Gala Parade was cancelled due to rain. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Organisers are committed to making Dai Gum Loong part of this year's Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade on Easter Sunday, even with the threat of forecast rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.