ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's stars shone across the four days of field and track action at the 100th edition of Athletics Australia's national championships in Brisbane.
South Bendigo, Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University were represented in Victoria's team which took on the country's best at open and under-20 level.
Berg's best of 15.15 metres on the second of six attempts in the final would not be surpassed.
In the final the South Bendigo AC star who is originally from Swan Hill reached marks of 14.90m, 15.15, 14.37, 14.26, 14.96 and 13.31m.
A long-term goal for the 22-year-old is to qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.
The field and track action at those Games will be in Ballarat.
It was a gruelling two days of competition in Brisbane for Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko as she contested the seven-discipline heptathlon. Hromenko's score of 4163 points earned 14th place in a field of 19.
The contest began with the 200m which Hromenko ran in 27.22 seconds for 694 points. Next up were 800m, 2:44.43, 523 points; and 100m hurdles, 15.66, 756 points. A leap of 1.59m at high jump earned 724 points.
Hromenko scored 461 at long jump, 4.63m; and 518 at shot put, 9.82m. The competition ended with shot put, 9.82m, 518; and javelin, 30.57m, 487.
South Bendigo's Archie Reid ran the B-final of the 5000m.
A time of 14:49.70 for the Echuca-based athlete earned sixth place.
Melbourne University's Taine Lang, who previously ran with Bendigo Harriers, also ran the 5000m B-final in 17:46.7 to be 18th.
Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay was fifth in his 400m hurdles heat in 56.67.
At under-20 level, Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers and University's Jayden Padgham ran the 3000m.
Boyd was 11th in 8:34.89, and Padgham was 15th in 8:40.96 as Essendon's Archie Noakes clocked 8:09 to claim gold.
In the 1500m, Boyd ran the heat in 3:52.95 to be sixth and then clocked 4:03.22 in the final to be 11th. Padgham ran the 5000m in 15:07.98 to be 10th.
University's Angus Macafee, who is now based in Geelong, ran the under-20 5000m in 15:40.45 to be 16th .
All three distance runners - Boyd, Padgham and Macafee - are coached by University's distance star Andy Buchanan who was seventh in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and also represented Australia at this year's world cross-country titles in Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.