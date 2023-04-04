Keen tweed riders made their way through the streets and bike paths of Bendigo on the weekend as part of organiser Liana Skewes' planning of a new event.
Ms Skewes, who has been organising the Ballarat Tweed Ride since 2012, has been busily planning to bring it along to Bendigo, which would see cyclists riding heritage bikes dressed head to toe in vintage fashion.
She said feedback from the trial run showed riders didn't feel safe cycling through main roads of Bendigo's CBD.
"We ended up changing the route and trying something different on the date because the cyclists weren't confident, they were very intimidated by riding along Pall Mall," she said.
"It's kind of a difficult thing to think that a cyclist might feel unsafe riding along a road that a cyclist is well within their rights to ride along.
"Part of the thing of Tweed Rides is they help people build a connection to the places that they're going to ride... it was a little concerning, but unsurprising."
While Bendigo had separated bike paths, the short routes didn't provide much to see, Ms Skewes said.
"The bike paths aren't on the main strips where you've got historic architecture that sort of tells the story of Bendigo," she said.
She said rider safety would come first, and if people weren't going to attend because they didn't feel safe, it would "defeat the purpose of having the ride in the first place".
"It's a big barrier when the cycling infrastructure doesn't support cyclists to feel safe doing an activity like cycling," Ms Skewes said.
With 10 years of Tweed Ride organising under her belt, Ms Skewes said she was confident it was a matter of when, not if, the Bendigo Tweed Ride takes place.
"It took several years for me to understand some foundational truths about what makes a good Tweed," she said.
"Things like being able to see the sights, the length of the ride, and the logistical planning around insurance and event management... I've got 10 years of really important stuff that I've learned from the Ballarat one that I think should help us build this one much faster."
She said people were happy with April next year for the inaugural ride, however if the "planets aligned" there could be one in the next six months.
