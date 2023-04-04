Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Son of former Bendigo mare Miss Leonidas purchased for hefty price

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Dwyer with speed machine Miss Leonidas.
Shaun Dwyer with speed machine Miss Leonidas.

Star Bendigo sprinter Miss Leonidas made a big impression on the racetrack and now her progeny is doing the same in the sale ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.