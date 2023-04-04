Star Bendigo sprinter Miss Leonidas made a big impression on the racetrack and now her progeny is doing the same in the sale ring.
Miss Leonidas' first foal - a son of leading sire Zoustar -sold for $420,000 on Tuesday at the Australian Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.
The colt was purchased by Sydney trainer Amanda Turner, who is based at Warwick Farm.
Miss Leonidas, who was nicknamed the Bendigo Bullet, had five wins, six placings and a tick over $825,000 in stakemoney when trained by Shaun Dwyer.
Miss Leonidas was retired as a five-year-old in March, 2020, after finishing second in a photo-finish behind I Am Excited in the Group One Galaxy in Sydney.
It was her second Group One placing. She also finished close-up behind champion sprinter Nature Strip in the 2019 Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley
"She was a horse with a lot of ability, she was physically resilient and she was very, very fast," Dwyer said of Miss Leonidas when she retired.
"She's a speed horse best suited to 1000m or 1100m and she's had a great career. The time was right for her to finish up.
"She'll go on now and produce some quality horses."
