Retired magistrate Max Beck goes 'around the bend' in new book

IT IS A wonder that Max CS Beck ever did become a highly respected magistrate and coroner, given the boundaries he nudged, or drove through, as a child.
The founder of Beck Legal has come clean in his new book Around the Bend I Go.
"To be honest I was bloody lucky the cops didn't catch me or I would never have been able to become a lawyer," he says.
"I used to borrow my old man's car in the middle of the night. I didn't have a licence, I was underage, all those things. I'd go and pick up some of my scungy mates and we'd go for a burn somewhere."
The book charts Beck's unconventional 1950s and '60s childhood at Hargreaves Street's Crown Hotel, and the colourful scrapes he could get himself into.
Beck's father Reg bought Hargreaves Street's The Crown Hotel after World War II. He and his wife Madge transformed it into one of the most popular venues in town.
So Beck's childhood was one of patrons parading through his home, ranging from the forlorn to illustrious, like the judges that waitresses would wait for at breakfast, ready to open the dining room doors as they glided down the stairs.
"One morning, when waitresses were fully occupied, my mother told me to sit at the bottom of the stairs in one of the club leather chairs and 'watch out for the bloody old judge and let me know when he is coming'," Beck writes in the book.
He blames what happened next on the sort of rote learning the then-grade one student was being schooled in at the now defunct Gravel Hill Primary.
"'Mum! The bloody old judge is coming down the stairs!'" the young Beck bellowed.
"She explained [to the judge] that it was difficult to protect me from all the influences of some of the less desirable patrons and apologised to him profusely."
Beck describes the wider city centre he roamed from a young age as his own version of Luna Park. "It's like another planet here now," he says today of Williamson Street, where he is standing during an interview with the Bendigo Advertiser.
The desire to write his second book, after 2016's A Different Earth, was born of a need to capture a Bendigo now lost.
The book is not an entirely rollicking journey. In the background is the loneliness that comes with parents who worked such long hours and the yearning for a "normal" life, in a time when children were already more likely to be left to their own devices.
And there is a brewing sense, as the book progresses, not all is at peace in his parents' lives, especially when it came to alcohol.
There is still a sadness when Beck talks about that part of his parents' lives, but not as much when talk turns to what Bendigo has lost since the 1950s.
"People ask that question about changes in history all the time. You have things that were of value in the past but would be thoroughly useless at the moment," he says.
"I think all those things that were there back then are to be treasured in thoughts but not grieved."
